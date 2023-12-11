It emerged on social media that Hamilton’s trophy for finishing third in the F1 drivers’ championship wasn’t with him, with one fan claiming that he was given the prize.

Mercedes were quick to clarify the speculation, explaining that Hamilton thought he was handing the trophy over to an FIA official to look after, not a fan.

“Immediately after leaving the stage, and as has been done at previous prize givings, Lewis accepted the offer from officials for the trophy to be sent on to the team and therefore left it in their care,” Mercedes said.

“We can confirm he did not give the trophy to anyone ‘as a gift’ as has been speculated.”

The fan took to X (formerly Twitter) afterwards to say: Hello, good evening. I am very disappointed to see messages written to me like thief or something. First of all I want to say I didn't steal anything from anywhere.

“This is just a misunderstanding. Lewis Hamilton put the award on the table. I asked him if I could take the prize.

“He said to me, yes, you can take the prize. And I thought he gifted me the award. But now, after seeing the statement from Mercedes, I understand that Lewis did not gift me the award. He mistakenly thought I was the Fia official in charge of the award.”