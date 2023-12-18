F1 2024 car launches: When will F1 teams unveil their new cars?

Teams will launch their new cars ahead of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on February 21-23.

The test takes place just one-week before the season-opening weekend in Bahrain.

Car launch dates

Ferrari - February 13

Ferrari were the first team to announce their car launch plans ahead of the new campaign. They will reveal their 2024 package at a media event in Maranello

Red Bull - TBA

Mercedes - TBA

McLaren - TBA

Aston Martin - TBA

Alpine - TBA

Williams - TBA

AlphaTauri - TBA

Alfa Romeo - TBA

Haas - TBA