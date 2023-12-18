F1 2024 car launches: When will F1 teams unveil their new cars?
With the 2024 F1 season approaching at a rapid rate here is a complete rundown of all the key car launch dates.
Teams will launch their new cars ahead of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on February 21-23.
The test takes place just one-week before the season-opening weekend in Bahrain.
Car launch dates
Ferrari - February 13
Ferrari were the first team to announce their car launch plans ahead of the new campaign. They will reveal their 2024 package at a media event in Maranello
Red Bull - TBA
Mercedes - TBA
McLaren - TBA
Aston Martin - TBA
Alpine - TBA
Williams - TBA
AlphaTauri - TBA
Alfa Romeo - TBA
Haas - TBA