Footage of Leclerc driving the new 812 Competizione Aperta around the streets of Monaco has surfaced on social media, the latest addition to his collection of Ferrari road cars.

The rare model - reportedly one of only 599 produced - comes with a whopping £565k price tag.

Leclerc was seen driving a bespoke custom model of the car, featuring '16’ decals on it to denote his F1 race number. It is also finished in a matte white paint.

The 812 Competizione Aperta produces 819bhp from its 6.5-litre V12 engine and is capable of 9,500rpm.

The Monegasque will be hoping to challenge for a maiden F1 world title this year after finishing fifth in the 2023 world championship, while Ferrari had to settle with third behind Red Bull and Mercedes.