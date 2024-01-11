‘No reason why we are 10th’ - Haas reveals truth behind Steiner’s shock exit 

The 58-year-old Italian has been replaced by the team’s former director of engineering, Ayao Komatsu, just over a month before the start of the 2024 F1 season.

Steiner’s shock departure followed a difficult and disappointing campaign for Haas, who only scored 12 points across 22 races in 2023 and slumped to last place in the constructors’ championship.

While Haas made it clear that was not directly Steiner’s fault, the American outfit’s dismal lack of competitiveness ultimately swayed the decision not to extend his contract, which expired at the end of 2023.

“It came down to performance,” Haas told F1.com. “Here we are in our eighth year, over 160 races – we have never had a podium. The last couple of years, we’ve been 10th or ninth.

“I’m not sitting here saying it’s Guenther’s fault, or anything like that, but it just seems like this was an appropriate time to make a change and try a different direction, because it doesn’t seem like continuing with what we had is really going to work.”

Haas added: “It is, I like Guenther, he’s a really nice person, a really good personality. We had a tough end to the year. I don’t understand that, I really don’t.

“Those are good questions to ask Guenther, what went wrong. At the end of the day, it’s about performance. I have no interest in being 10th anymore.”

Haas believes his team should be capable of finishing much higher in the championship.

“We need to do better,” he says. “It’s easier to keep sponsors and attract sponsors if we’re a mid-pack team and not a dead last team. That’s my perspective on it.

“At the same time, if we can run a little faster, we’ll get more FOM [Formula One Management] money, which will make life a bit easier.

“It’s really all about winning. We have a great team, we have great engines, we have really great drivers. There’s no reason why we are 10th. I can’t understand how we can be with all the equipment and people we have.”