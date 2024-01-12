Mercedes given permission to grow Brackley HQ after "opposition" from locals

Toto Wolff’s F1 team want to relocate the entrance of their base from Lauda Drive to a nearby cul-de-sac where several small firms currently reside.

The local companies provided "opposition" and complained that this cul-de-sac would become inundated by 10-time the quantity of traffic if Mercedes employees started to use it too.

The council estimate that cars using this cul-de-sac would increase from 57 to 528.

But West Northamptonshire Council have granted Mercedes’ request and claimed the plan would bring "significant economic development benefits" to Brackley.

Mercedes intend to increase the size of their workforce in Brackley from 1,400 to 1,900 people over the next five years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Wolff will hope that investing in the facilities and the employees in Brackley will aid the on-track performance of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Their 2024 F1 car, the W15, will soon be unveiled ahead of the new season.

Reports indicate that the seat position within the new car will be further back, which was one of Hamilton’s key gripes about last year’s W14.

The adjustment should give Hamilton and Russell a greater feeling for the rear of the car.

Mercedes are part of the trailing pack behind the dominant Red Bull but hope to return to winning ways this year, despite the emergence of McLaren and Aston Martin and the presence of Ferrari.