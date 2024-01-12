Albon ‘keen to free himself from Williams deal’ after failed bids from two teams

That is according to ESPN, who report two teams attempted to get the highly-rated British-Thai out of his current Williams deal to drive for them last season, but failed in their bids.

Albon, who was one of the standout performers in 2023, is under contract to drive for Williams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

But it appears the 27-year-old could now emerge as one of the major players in the 2025 driver market.

"It is believed Albon is keen to get himself free of his current Williams deal, which has him at the team until 2025,” ESPN report.

“Sources have told ESPN two teams attempted to get Albon out of that deal to drive for them last year, unsuccessfully, and several are monitoring his situation as they assess plans going forward.”

Albon’s teammate Logan Sargeant and Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu face “make-or-break” seasons, ESPN say, while Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is considered another name to keep an eye on.

“Logan Sargeant is in a make-or-break year with Williams after an underwhelming rookie season. Similar can be said of Zhou Guanyu at Sauber as he enters his third F1 season,” the report continues.

“Former F2 champion Felipe Drugovich is still waiting in the wings and should be seen as a good option for any of the teams at the back end of the grid looking for a young, quick driver in future, although he is currently tied down as Aston Martin reserve driver.

“Another name to put on the radar: Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will turn 18 in August. The Italian wonderkid, seen as the nation's most exciting prospect for decades, has bypassed Formula 3 entirely for Formula 2, where he will race with Prema.

“Rookie champions are rare in the feeder series but if Antonelli matches the hype in year one he could very quickly be a part of the conversation about who will be on the F1 grid. Remember the name and watch this space.”