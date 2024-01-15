Controversial Machine Gun Kelly set for unexpected return to motorsport

Months after a controversial appearance in Formula 1, the musician has now landed a major booking to appear at NASCAR.

Machine Gun Kelly will perform mid-race entertainment at The Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on February 4.

The event in Los Angeles is the curtain raiser for the new 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season which officially begins later that month.

The Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum has become known for its celebrity performances.

Pitbull and Ice Cube featured in 2022, and Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa performed last year.

But the booking of Machine Gun Kelly will return the musician to the world of motorsport which didn’t go so well for him, last time.

He was involved in an awkward grid walk interview with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle at November’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

“Good to see you. Welcome to our grid,” Brundle said to him.

Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t hear properly, replying: “I have no idea what you sait, but thank you.”

Brundle: “I said welcome to the grid. ”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Thank you, thank you, honour to be here.”

Brundle comtinued: “Tell us about your career at the moment.”

Machine Gun Kelly paused awkwardly then said: “What? What are you saying?”

Brundle: “Tell us about your career at the moment. What’s going on for you?”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Oh, my career. I don’t think about my career. I don’t think about it.”

Brundle: “Good luck with it, whatever you do. What do you think about our business in F1?”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Business is great. It’s loud! Your life’s on the line. That’s exciting.

“I was at a studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. That was nice.

“What do you think about my business?”

Brundle: “We love your business. Because there’s always been a great synergy between the music business and the motor racing business somehow.”

Machine Gun Kelly went home early before the grand prix had even finished then posted to social media: “My vibe is ‘the worst’ how?

“Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event?

“Because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him?

“Please tell me more about why I’m the worst.”

Brundle’s response to their awkward chat was: “Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people,” he said in reference to a notorious meeting with Megan Thee Stallion.

“I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport.

“I hope they didn’t find me too weird.”