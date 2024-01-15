Red Bull reveal launch date for 2024 F1 car 

The reigning F1 world champions are set to reveal their RB20 on Thursday 15 February during a season launch event at their Milton Keynes factory.

For the past two years, Red Bull have simply unveiled their livery on a ‘show car’, as opposed to the real thing, and it remains to be seen whether that will be the case once more ahead of the new campaign.

The RB20 is set to be an evolution of the dominant RB19 that won all but one of the 22 grands prix last season.

Max Verstappen stormed to his third consecutive drivers’ world championship with a record-breaking 19 wins, amassing enough points to win the constructors’ title on his own.

Teammate Sergio Perez faces a crucial season that will determine his F1 future, with his current Red Bull deal expiring at the end of 2024.

Mercedes and Alpine also confirmed their 2024 launch plans on Monday, with Mercedes unveiling their W15 the day before Red Bull, while Alpine have picked 7 February.