Max Verstappen details Nelson Piquet relationship: ‘We don’t really talk about…’
Max Verstappen has revealed he doesn’t talk about anything motorsport-related with fellow three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet.
Verstappen has been in a relationship with Piquet’s daughter, Kelly, since 2020.
The Dutchman revealed that not only does he refuse to talk about F1 - when away from the race track - he’s keen to stay away from social media.
"What I do in private is no one's business," Verstappen explained to Formula1.Nl.
"I don't follow very many Formula 1 related accounts or people anyway [on social media].
"I actually only follow other sports and athletes, also to gain balance in my life. I don't want to know everything about what's going on in the paddock, especially when I'm at home.
"That certainly also applies to family visits in Brazil, when I see [Piquet].
"We don't really talk about motorsport. He has talked about that more than enough in his life.
"At a certain point you don't feel like doing it anymore, you're done talking about it. I understand that, there is more to life."
Verstappen will look to secure his fourth F1 title when the new season kicks off next month in Bahrain.