Verstappen has been in a relationship with Piquet’s daughter, Kelly, since 2020.

The Dutchman revealed that not only does he refuse to talk about F1 - when away from the race track - he’s keen to stay away from social media.

"What I do in private is no one's business," Verstappen explained to Formula1.Nl.

"I don't follow very many Formula 1 related accounts or people anyway [on social media].

"I actually only follow other sports and athletes, also to gain balance in my life. I don't want to know everything about what's going on in the paddock, especially when I'm at home.

"That certainly also applies to family visits in Brazil, when I see [Piquet].

"We don't really talk about motorsport. He has talked about that more than enough in his life.

"At a certain point you don't feel like doing it anymore, you're done talking about it. I understand that, there is more to life."

Verstappen will look to secure his fourth F1 title when the new season kicks off next month in Bahrain.