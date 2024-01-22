Hamilton has not won a race for two seasons and there have been some who have questioned whether the seven-time world champion’s hunger remains intact following a couple of tough campaigns for Mercedes.

Following a winless 2023 season, Mercedes hope that a revamped W15 car will enable them to get back on terms with reigning world champions Red Bull, who have dominated the last two years.

Mercedes technical director James Allison has rubbished any notion that Hamilton’s motivation might have waned during a challenging period.

“I think you'd struggle to find a driver anywhere in the grid that wasn't motivated,” Allison told Motorsport.

“I think that sort of comes with the territory with them. And generally speaking, the more successful the drivers have been, the more sort of inescapable that compulsive need to win is.

“In Lewis's case, it's just a core part of who he is, so there's no doubt about his motivation to get back to winning ways. But whether or not he can do that, will be much more in the hands of the equipment we've given him than in his own hands. He's always had that ability there.”

Mercedes are hopeful they have successfully managed to eliminate a “spiteful” rear-end, something which hampered their 2023 challenger.

“Both drivers, their role over the winter is very largely to look after their physical condition, make sure that they're mentally prepared and just stay in touch with us about our successes and failures as we are going through the hoops of getting the car specified, built, tested and ready for them,” he added.

“It isn't really a part of the year where they can have other than an observing role with what we're doing.

“Once the car is running and once the car is talking to us, the person that is the interpreter is the driver, and then their voices start to have much greater weight. So over the winter, it’s just getting themselves ready for the new challenge."