Netflix confirm release date for F1 Drive to Survive season six

Netflix have officially announced the release date of the new season of F1 documentary ‘Drive to Survive’.

The Netflix series will return on February 23 as it documents the events of the F1 2023 season.

Like recent years, the release date coincides with pre-season testing.

Season six will be released on the final day of Bahrain testing ahead of the 2024 season.

It will give fans a week before things kick off properly for the Bahrain Grand Prix to review - and enjoy - the events of 2023.

While it was a dominant year for Max Verstappen, winning 19 of the 23 races, there were still plenty of juicy storylines.

From McLaren and Aston Martin’s resurgence to Mercedes and Ferrari’s woes - it’s likely going to be another entertaining watch.

‘Drive to Survive’ producer James Gay-Rees said: “Genuinely, we are enormously proud to be a part of it.

“There’s also a lot of satisfaction at being first with these things, and I think that it kind of does feel like the first main access show – certainly out of the UK anyway – that has had this profound effect.

“We’ve all had the statistics about the changing, younger demographic, and it’s tough out there for anybody, for any big organisation, to hold its ground given the amount of choices that are out there for the consumer.

“Bringing such a big new audience to a sport – which obviously was deserved, it just needed somebody to open it up – is massively satisfying.

“The fact that it wasn’t a fluke, the fact that it’s grown [with every season]… It’s a real honour and we love it. It’s a very difficult show to make, but we love the process, we love the world. Long may it continue!”