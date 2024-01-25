Australian GP bans F1 track invasion after 2023 safety concerns

Fans will no longer be allowed to enter the track after this year’s Australian Grand Prix following safety concerns at last season’s F1 race.

Organisers of the Albert Park race launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to F1 cars before the chequered flag was waved last season.

Images showed fans climbing high on safety fences and breaching onto the track while the race was still under Safety Car conditions on the final lap.

Lewis Hamilton was among the drivers who reported fans getting onto the track over his team radio. Due to safety concerns, the red flag was waved immediately after the chequered flag so that drivers were forced to slow down.

The incident prompted the stewards to refer the Australian Grand Prix organisers to the World Motor Sport Council after they admitted to multiple “serious” security failures.

After being asked to come up with a remedy, organisers have announced a total clampdown on fans entering the track after this year’s race.

A statement issued by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation on Thursday read: "The Australian Grand Prix Corporation advises that given the ongoing FIA investigation into the early track breach at the conclusion of the 2023 event, there will be no track access for patrons following the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024.

"Decisions regarding patron access to the track at the conclusion of future races will be made at a later date."

Fans running onto the track to watch the podium celebrations had become something of a tradition at Melbourne since the venue made its F1 debut in 1996.