Mercedes share teaser of W15 F1 car as Lewis Hamilton completes seat fit

Mercedes have teased their W15 challenger by sharing a heavily pixilated picture of Lewis Hamilton sitting in his all-new F1 car for the 2024 season.

The German manufacturer sent fans into a frenzy by posting the picture of the W15 monocoque on social media, though any detail was impossible to decipher thanks to the image being blurred out.

Hamilton looked incredibly focused as he carried out what appeared to be a seat fit ahead of the new season, though some fans were trying to read the seven-time world champion’s body language in a bid to gauge his mood ahead of the new campaign.

Mercedes F1 Twitter

Mercedes are hoping their revamped W15 will enable Hamilton and teammate George Russell to take the fight to Red Bull and Max Verstappen this year, after two seasons of competitive struggles.

After winning eight constructors’ world titles in a row, Mercedes have been forced to take a back seat and watch Red Bull enjoy a spell of dominance ever since new ground-effect regulations were introduced in 2022.

Mercedes have produced back-to-back flawed car designs with the W13 and W14, and have won just a single race in the last two seasons.

2023 marked Mercedes’ first winless campaign since 2011, while Hamilton is still looking to end his own personal victory drought which stretches back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes will unveil the eagerly-anticipated W15 on February 14, a week before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain, ahead of the season-opening grand prix on March 2.