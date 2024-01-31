'Who is really running this show?' Martin Brundle predicts FIA-F1 'head-to-head' after Andretti rejection

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes F1’s decision to reject Andretti’s bid to become the 11th team will likely result in even more tension with the FIA.

On Wednesday afternoon, F1 announced they had rejected Andretti’s bid to join the grid from 2025.

F1 cited concerns that Andretti wouldn’t be competitive enough nor would they bring enough “value” to the sport.

It wasn’t too surprising given the majority of F1 teams voiced their disapproval of Andretti, and questioned what they could bring to the sport.

Andretti’s failed bid also puts into question F1 - who rejected it - and the FIA (F1’s governing body) who initially approved the application.

Brundle gave his thoughts on the situation when speaking Sky Sports News.

“This does put the FIA, the regulator, head to head with F1 management and Liberty Media - the financial rights holders because the FIA said yes, F1 have said no to what they often refer to in that document that has just come out as an 11th team rather than Andretti,” Brundle said.

“This is a bigger picture of a head to head now between F1 and the FIA as to who is really running this show . I think the commercial rights holders have a big sway in that.

“Of course they can squeeze another team into the pit lane pretty much everywhere we go. There’s also some hospitality in the pit lane but teams don’t want to share their money out 11 ways instead of 10 and nor do F1. So as ever, money is a big part of this as well.

“Could we get 11 teams in there if we really wanted to? Yes of course we could.”

Brundle conceded that from his personal point of view, he’d have liked to have seen an 11th team given that the top teams have locked in their marquee drivers for the coming years.

“As an F1 fan, as a commentator, I would love there to be an 11th team, and indeed a 12th team on the grid, not least because drivers like Verstappen, Leclerc, Lando Norris and George Russell at Mercedes have signed up for a very long time to stay in the same teams.

“The calendar is fairly mature these days going forward. It will be quite exciting to see that.”