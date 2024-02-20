Helmut Marko breaks silence to defend Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has broken his silence over the investigation surrounding F1 team principal Christian Horner.

Horner is facing allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour towards a female colleague and is being investigated by Red Bull’s parent company Red Bull GmbH.

The 50-year-old has repeatedly denied the accusations and continues to work for Red Bull.

Horner attended both the shakedown of Red Bull’s new RB20 car at Silverstone and its official launch event in Milton Keynes last week. He has travelled to Bahrain and is expected to be on the pit wall when F1 pre-season testing gets underway on Wednesday.

Horner was subject to hours of questioning during an interview with an independent lawyer on February 9 but the hearing ended without a resolution.

Marko has moved to defend Red Bull’s delay in concluding the probe.

"As you know, this is an internal investigation,” Marko told Red Bull’s ServusTV channel.

"The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration.

"[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”

Meanwhile, F1 has urged Red Bull to provide clarity on the investigation at the “earliest opportunity”.

"We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," a statement released on Sunday read.

"We hope matter will be clarified at earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process. Will not comment further at this time.”

Red Bull’s engine partner Ford is reported to have sent a private letter asking them to be “transparent” and “rapid” with their probe into the controversy surrounding Horner.

Ford will team up with Red Bull from 2026 but the Financial Times reports the American car giant could yet walk away from the deal.