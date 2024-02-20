Christian Horner travels to Bahrain today, set to be on pitwall for F1 test

Christian Horner will be on the pit wall for Red Bull when F1 testing for the 2024 season gets underway on Wednesday.

According to F1-Insider, Horner is on his way to Bahrain on Tuesday to oversee the RB20’s first competitive running.

The Red Bull boss is currently under investigation following allegations from a female employee claiming inappropriate and controlling behaviour.

Horner has firmly denied these claims following an investigation by an independent lawyer.

The probe into Horner took place on February 9, where he was subject to hours of questioning.

The outcome of the investigation - and when it will be announced - is still unclear.

Horner was present at the team’s car launch on February 15, stating that it was “business as usual”.

The 50-year-old expressed clearly that he expects to be in the job when the 2024 F1 season kicks off in March.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…

Since Red Bull’s car launch, a number of parties have released statements, starting with F1.

F1 called for a swift resolution, noting “we hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process”.

F1’s governing body - the FIA - also released a similar statement shortly after, while Red Bull’s engine partner - Ford - have reportedly sent a letter to the Austrian drinks company.

Ford urged Red Bull to be “transparent” - and “rapid” with their investigation into the controversy surrounding Horner.

For now, Horner will be front and centre of F1’s world championship-winning outfit as they look to start the season strongly in Bahrain with an aggressive-looking new car.