Fernando Alonso’s retirement hint? “Need to decide if I want to keep racing”

Fernando Alonso says F1 2026 regulations "may be tempting... or not"

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Fernando Alonso has been non-committal about his future in Formula 1, as the 2024 season gets underway.

The season-opening race is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend and Alonso, who first drove in the series 23 years ago, remains a front-runner.

The Aston Martin driver’s contract expires at the end of this season meaning, in 2025 when he will 43, he could seek pastures new at Mercedes or even Red Bull.

“I need to decide if I want to keep racing,” Alonso said in Bahrain.

“That’s the first thing I need to decide, in a few weeks or a few races.

“I feel great now but I know it’s a demanding calendar.

“In 2026 there are different regulations. They may be tempting or not.

“I will wait a few races to decide.”

The two-time champion has already stepped away from F1 once but, after two years away, he returned.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…

A year ago in Bahrain, Alonso secured a surprise podium finish on his Aston Martin debut.

It heralded a great start to the season for his team although it slowly faded as 2023 went on.

What are Aston Martin’s hopes this year?

“Let’s wait a couple of races,” he said.

“Bahrain is a specific track in terms of characteristics.

“We’ll have to go to Saudi, Australia and maybe Japan to have the order of performance for the teams.

“Everything is delivering as expected.

“Maybe the step from last year to this year is good enough or not? We’ll find out…

“There is a different approach from 2023. We started with a good base but it was a shock to us, how good it was at the beginning.

“We were not a big team, off-track, in terms of developing the car.

“We learned lessons last year.

“To become a contender for the championship in the future, it was an important season.

“This year we start with a good base line, and with a lot of things in the pipeline for the rest of the season.

“It will be interesting to see if we can keep the pace of developing the car.

“We didn’t meet those expectations last year. We want to improve in that regard.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5 mins ago
Franco Morbidelli: Injury ‘needs to be respected’, Diggia ‘able to express corner speed’
Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli
F1
News
13 mins ago
Christian Horner “interrupted” meeting to tell rival bosses he was innocent
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…
WSBK
News
15 mins ago
Andrea Iannone: ‘I’m a little bit stiff, in MotoGP I was fighting a lot’
Andrea Iannone, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Andrea Iannone, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
F1
News
39 mins ago
Christian Horner confirms Red Bull unity in first words since investigation ended
(L to R): Craig Slater (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Reporter with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1
(L to R): Craig Slater (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Reporter with Christian Horner …
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alex Lowes: “I’m probably a bit too old to be making moves like that”
Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Nicolo Bulega: ‘Maybe I still don’t realise, I was smiling a lot’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Bahrain GP?
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 of George Russell (GBR) pushed down the pit lane by mechanics. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 of George Russell (GBR) pushed down the pit lane by…
F1
News
2 hours ago
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso “negotiation tactic” disputed: “He sounded sincere!”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.-
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…