Christian Horner responds to Jos Verstappen’s remarks and Max’s Red Bull future

Christian Horner refused to go into detail about private discussions that have taken place but is confident that Max Verstappen will see out the entirety of his F1 contract with Red Bull.

Horner dominated headlines at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix following claims that he behaved inappropriately towards a female member of Red Bull staff.

The 50-year-old denies the allegations and was cleared of wrongdoing last Wednesday, but faced fresh scrutiny when an anonymous email including messages purporting to involve Horner were leaked a day later.

Max’s father, Jos, claimed Red Bull would “explode” if Horner remained in charge following a falling out in Bahrain, prompting speculation that Verstappen could depart the team.

"I'm obviously aware of the comments that were made," Horner said in a press conference at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. "There was a discussion subsequent to the race and I think everybody's focus is very much on the future.

"The team's focus is very much on defending both of these these world titles we have fought so hard to achieve. Our focus is very much on the future and, as I say, discussions took place following the race in Bahrain and we are all looking forward.”

When pressed on whether the air has been cleared following the discussions, Horner replied: “I’m not going to air all the discussions that are private between the parties but discussions have been inevitably had and the team is focused on the challenges that are ahead of us.

“You don’t achieve the kind of results that we’ve had by not being a united team. To win a race by the margin we did [in Bahrain], to achieve a 1-2 finish, the fastest lap, the pole position, you need to be working in total harmony to achieve those kind of races.”

Horner was then asked whether three-time world champion Verstappen will see out his contract with them until the end of 2028.

"I'm certain that he will,” Horner responded. “He’s got a great team around him, he's got great faith in that team, and we have achieved an awful lot together.

"He's committed to an agreement to 2028 and from the team side, from Max's side, we're determined to build on the success we've achieved already."

The woman who accused Horner of inappropriate and controlling behaviour has been suspended by Red Bull.