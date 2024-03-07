Christian Horner hits back with “fully investigated” and “dismissed” reminder

Christian Horner's latest reaction to the ongoing saga surrounding the investigation into his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has urged critics to “draw a line” under his alleged inappropriate behaviour after the accuser was suspended by the team.

The female employee who accused Horner of inappropriate misconduct was suspended with full pay on Thursday.

It’s the latest development in a saga that has rocked Red Bull and F1 as a whole over the past month.

While Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an independent investigation, the story didn’t stop there.

On Thursday in Bahrain, alleged material from the investigation was leaked to F1 journalists, team bosses and officials from an anonymous email account.

Horner - and his wife, Geri Horner - presented a united front on race day in Bahrain, but things escalated after Jos Verstappen’s bombshell comments later that evening.

Ahead of practice in Saudi Arabia, it transpired that Horner’s accuser had been suspended by Red Bull.

(L to R): Jonathan Wheatley (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Manager with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal at
(L to R): Jonathan Wheatley (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Manager with…

Horner addressed the situation in the FIA press conference ahead of second practice.

"I can't comment on anything that's confidential between the employee and the company,” Horner said.

"Obviously there has been a lot of coverage surrounding this, but one has to go back to the basis of a grievance was raised, it was fully investigated, and it was dismissed. From there we move onwards.

"I think an awful lot has been made out of this. Obviously it has been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. I think the time now is to look forward and draw a line under it.”

Horner wants to focus on the track action with Red Bull favourites to take both titles in 2024.

"We are here to go racing, we are here as a Formula 1 team, and the time now is to focus on what is going on on track and the performance of the cars and the drivers, where the spotlight should be during the course of a Grand Prix weekend,” he added.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
58 mins ago
New Michelin front tyre pressure ‘will make life easier’
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice: LIVE UPDATES
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“No deadline” but Fabio Quartararo will “listen to everyone” for 2025 MotoGP contract
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner responds to Jos Verstappen’s remarks and Max’s Red Bull future
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner: “Scrutiny on my marriage has been trying, intrusion is now enough”
(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal at the end of the
(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR)…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner hits back with “fully investigated” and “dismissed” reminder
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Franco Morbidelli passed fit for Qatar MotoGP after missing testing
Franco Morbidelli, Australian MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta doubts he’ll break 2013 Marquez record | Marc: “Of course” he can do it
Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
The eccentric (but unreliable?) MotoGP rider who is “equally the most talented”
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February