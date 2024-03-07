Christian Horner: “Scrutiny on my marriage has been trying, intrusion is now enough”

"The intrusion on my family is now enough," demands Christian Horner

(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal at the end of the
(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR)…

Christian Horner has demanded an end to “scrutiny” over his marriage in the wake of the investigation into his behaviour.

The Red Bull chief executive and team principal was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent lawyer after complaints about him, and the female accuser has now been suspended by Red Bull.

Horner’s wife - the former Spice Girl Geri Horner - joined him in a defiant show of unity last weekend at the 2024 season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

On-track Red Bull stormed to a 1-2 finish but Max Verstappen’s father Jos then demanded an end to Horner’s reign in charge of the team.

Horner was quizzed about the fallout at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and said: “This is confidential. I am not at liberty [to talk about it].

“We are all bound by the same restrictions. Even if I’d like to talk about it, I can’t.

“This has been trying in many respects.”

But Horner was forthright in insisting that the focus on his wife and family must stop.

“The scrutiny on my marriage - I’ve got a beautiful family - it’s been very trying,” he said.

“When there [are] children involved, and family involved, it’s not pretty.

“My wife has been hugely supportive, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough.

“We need to move forward and focus on what we are here for.

“It is time now to focus on why we are here, which is to go Formula One racing.”

Horner was also joined in Bahrain last weekend by Red Bull’s 51% shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya in what appeared like a public show of faith.

Reportedly, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff will be in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Mintzlaff was appointed CEO after the death of the founder, Dietrich Mateschitz.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
58 mins ago
New Michelin front tyre pressure ‘will make life easier’
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice: LIVE UPDATES
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“No deadline” but Fabio Quartararo will “listen to everyone” for 2025 MotoGP contract
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner responds to Jos Verstappen’s remarks and Max’s Red Bull future
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner: “Scrutiny on my marriage has been trying, intrusion is now enough”
(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal at the end of the
(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR)…

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner hits back with “fully investigated” and “dismissed” reminder
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Franco Morbidelli passed fit for Qatar MotoGP after missing testing
Franco Morbidelli, Australian MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta doubts he’ll break 2013 Marquez record | Marc: “Of course” he can do it
Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Pedro Acosta, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
The eccentric (but unreliable?) MotoGP rider who is “equally the most talented”
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Maverick Vinales, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February