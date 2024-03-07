Christian Horner: “Scrutiny on my marriage has been trying, intrusion is now enough”

Christian Horner has demanded an end to “scrutiny” over his marriage in the wake of the investigation into his behaviour.

The Red Bull chief executive and team principal was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent lawyer after complaints about him, and the female accuser has now been suspended by Red Bull.

Horner’s wife - the former Spice Girl Geri Horner - joined him in a defiant show of unity last weekend at the 2024 season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

On-track Red Bull stormed to a 1-2 finish but Max Verstappen’s father Jos then demanded an end to Horner’s reign in charge of the team.

Horner was quizzed about the fallout at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and said: “This is confidential. I am not at liberty [to talk about it].

“We are all bound by the same restrictions. Even if I’d like to talk about it, I can’t.

“This has been trying in many respects.”

But Horner was forthright in insisting that the focus on his wife and family must stop.

“The scrutiny on my marriage - I’ve got a beautiful family - it’s been very trying,” he said.

“When there [are] children involved, and family involved, it’s not pretty.

“My wife has been hugely supportive, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough.

“We need to move forward and focus on what we are here for.

“It is time now to focus on why we are here, which is to go Formula One racing.”

Horner was also joined in Bahrain last weekend by Red Bull’s 51% shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya in what appeared like a public show of faith.

Reportedly, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff will be in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Mintzlaff was appointed CEO after the death of the founder, Dietrich Mateschitz.