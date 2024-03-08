“If Christian Horner hangs on, he’ll damage Red Bull, Max Verstappen will leave”

Max Verstappen will quit Red Bull if Christian Horner stays, claims Ralf Schumacher.

Red Bull chief executive and team principal Horner launched a passionate demand that the intrusion ends, in the wake of the investigation into him.

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing after complaints against his behaviour before alleged evidence was leaked, then Verstappen’s father demanded he loses his job.

Star driver Verstappen has been forced to tread carefully at this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when asked about his father Jos’ relationship with his boss, Horner.

Ex-F1 driver Schumacher told Sky about the bust-up between Jos and Horner: "I see it highly critically.

“What has been achieved at the moment is that the best team that existed in the last decade - with Mercedes - is destroying itself, especially from the inside.

“I think Toto Wolff, as an onlooker, is relatively happy to be there.

“He can come out of the matter as a big winner.

“If Christian Horner holds on to his seat with all his might, he will damage Red Bull.

“But he will also make sure that Max Verstappen leaves the team."

Verstappen is tied to Red Bull long-term but, last weekend in Bahrain, his father Jos was seen publicly chatting to Mercedes boss Wolff creating rumours of a bombshell driver move.

Jos has claimed that “the team is in danger of being torn apart” and Horner is “playing the victim”.

On-track meanwhile, Verstappen is hoping to rack up a second F1 grand prix win within a week to start 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"Ferrari will be close here,” Schumacher insisted.

“A) Performance, B) Efficiency on the straight - Ferrari is fast and they have the tyre issue under control.

“It will be a little warmer. That means the Red Bull will be a bit more competitive, especially in qualifying on one lap. But the Ferrari will come closer.

“I don’t have confidence in Mercedes able to say anything. Sometimes the car works, sometimes it doesn't.

“The rest goes along with it. I had Aston Martin on the list in Bahrain and was a bit disappointed. I'm curious to see what's happening there now."