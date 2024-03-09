Toto Wolff’s Mercedes ally Jerome D’Ambrosio to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Jerome D’Ambrosio, one of Mercedes’ senior figures, will leave to go to Ferrari at the same time as Lewis Hamilton next year.

D’Ambrosio is one of team principal Toto Wolff’s key aides but will exit Mercedes in 2025, RacingNews365 report.

However, his move to Ferrari is not linked to Hamilton’s.

D’Amrbosio’s contract is reportedly due to expire at the end of this year and he wants a return to mainland Europe.

The added significance is that he will find Hamilton, Mercedes’ star driver, also arriving at Ferrari next year.

D’Ambrosio, last year, deputised for Wolff when the Mercedes boss was unable to attend two grands prix due to knee surgery.

He became Mercedes driver development director a year ago and could find himself in a similar role at Ferrari in 2025.

D’Ambrosio was formerly the team principal of the Venturi Formula E team.

He was briefly a Formula 1 driver, representing Virgin Racing in 2011 before taking on a test driver role with Lotus.

D’Ambrosio deputised for Romain Grosjean at the 2012 Italian Grand Prix, his final appearance as a driver in the championship.