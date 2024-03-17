Fernando Alonso “questioning himself” as new doubt arises over F1 future

Fernando Alonso is genuinely doubting his F1 future - and is not just playing mind games - believes David Coulthard.

F1 veteran Alonso has been unable to confirm his long-term future in the sport in each of the 2024 season-opening grands prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

But his words are not just psychological warfare to claim the best possible contract, Coulthard has warned.

Alonso said last weekend in Saudi Arabia: “I enjoy racing, I love racing, it doesn’t matter if I am fighting for a win or for a podium or for P12.

“I dedicate myself 100% for a race and for a team.

“To do a commitment for the future, I need to make sure that I can give 100% to that team.

“If not, it would be [egotistical] just to sign, to be in Formula 1 just for fun.

“If I’m here, it’s because I want to do well.

“First of all, I need to speak with myself…”

Coulthard reacted on Channel 4: “It’s the first time I’ve ever heard him talk about whether he’s got the drive.

“Having a conversation with himself? I’m curious if he does it in front of a mirror or in an empty room!

“But Fernando is very strategic. But that doesn’t sound like he is sending a message to the paddock.

“For a moment, he is actually questioning himself.”

Alonso, the oldest driver on the 2024 grid at 42, is reportedly on the short-list to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year.

The Aston Martin driver’s current contract will expire at the end of this season making him available.

Alonso insists that Aston Martin will retain the first word over his future, if he does race on into 2025 and beyond.

He has also mentioned the 2026 engine regulation changes, and questioned whether they will tempt him to battle on.

The tug-of-war for Alonso’s services for next season can begin now but whether the two-time champion wants to stick around is currently up for debate.