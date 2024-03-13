Aston Martin admit Fernando Alonso is “attractive” amid Mercedes rumours

Aston Martin are braced for interest in Fernando Alonso, but know what they must do to keep him.

The two-time F1 champion has been widely mentioned as an obvious candidate for the 2025 Mercedes seat which Lewis Hamilton will vacate.

But Alonso has been coy about his future, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season.

"It is no secret that he, first of all, wants to decide for himself what he wants to do," Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said.

"We want to continue working with Fernando.

“The most important thing is that we give him a quick car so he believes in this project, believes in this team.

“Everything else, we will have to discuss over the weeks to come.

"It is clear that a driver of that calibre is attractive for everybody. That is clear. But we will try to keep him.

"We have seen that, last year already when he joined, it’s not only what he brings in terms of driving talent and race craft. He brings this extra drive, push and motivation to everybody.

"He leads by example, from the first day, with his mood from the first moment in the morning to late at night.

"It is exemplary. This is something that is infecting the whole team and it is something that you want to preserve."

Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid at 42.

He finished ninth in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, having shocked F1 a year earlier with a podium finish.

He was fifth in Saudi Arabia and Aston Martin remain in the hunt to become Red Bull’s closest challengers this year.

But next season when Hamilton leaves Mercedes for Ferrari, and when many driver contracts will expire, a merry-go-round could ensue.

A Mercedes vacancy is guaranteed while Red Bull could have a spot if they opt to ditch Sergio Perez.

But Carlos Sainz is also a widely-admired free agent seeking the best possible car.

Alonso has been non-committal about extending his longevity in Formula 1, but some inside the paddock interpret his words as a negotiating tool to extract the best possible contract for 2025.