Sacked F1 driver Nikita Mazepin overturns EU sanctions against him

Former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin has overturned European Union sanctions imposed on him

Nikita Mazepin has overturned the European Union sanctions against him.

The EU had imposed sanctions against the Russian driver due to his association with his father, Dmitry, who it insisted was “a member of the closest circle” of Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president.

Dmitry Mazepin was named as the main sponsor of his son’s F1 career.

Nikita Mazepin was sacked by F1 team Haas, who he was driving for at the time, as a result, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But because Mazepin is no longer a Haas driver, he has now been removed from the EU sanctions list.

A General Court, on Wednesday March 20, ruled that the criteria of association must go beyond a family link. This is no longer the case for Mazepin after his F1 career ended.

"I am hugely encouraged by today's ruling and grateful to the European Court for a fair trial of my case," a statement from Mazepin to Reuters read. "This is certainly a crucial milestone."

Mazepin’s representative did not reply when asked by Reuters if this latest development would allow him to pursue a return to Formula 1.

He is currently racing in the Asian Le Mans series based in the UAE and Malaysia.

Mazepin drove in the 2021 F1 season for Haas.

He started 22 grands prix and finished 21st in the F1 standings. He was then sacked ahead of the 2022 season.

