Staggering Red Bull '25 line-up prediction made - without Max Verstappen

A remarkable prediction for Red Bull’s 2025 F1 driver line-up has left Sergio Perez as the senior driver.

Max Verstappen will be out of the team, it has been claimed, yet Perez will prove his doubters wrong and earn a new contract.

As for Verstappen’s replacement?

L’Equipe journalist Fred Ferret was asked on the F1 Nation podcast before the F1 Australian Grand Prix to predict Red Bull’s driver duo next year, and answered: “I would bet on Liam Lawson and Checo Perez!”

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028 but a contract clause reportedly allows him to leave, if Helmut Marko departs the team. Although Verstappen has pledged loyalty to Red Bull.

Mercedes have been flirting with the idea of recruiting their rival to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Perez, meanwhile, faces a year of scrutiny to earn an extension to his Red Bull contract which expires at the end of this year.

And the talented prospect Lawson, who impressed as a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri last season, has been sensationally predicted as a replacement for Verstappen.

Natalie Pinkham reacted to the shock prediction: “It's all about the dynamic.

“I can see that you have to be strategic with this, if you are second to Max. That's frankly what you will be, if you join the team and he is still there.

“You've got to be strategic in terms of your career. We've seen so many fall by the wayside who have partnered him.

“You shouldn't be lured by the attraction of going to what is clearly the fastest car, at the moment, if you're going to get crushed by Verstappen.

“I believe Max will be there. But stranger things have happened.

“And, if he is still there, I can see them putting in a young and inexperienced driver alongside them.”

But Pinkham’s pick for Red Bull’s 2025 line-up is Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

“You know I'd love Daniel to be back in the Red Bull,” she said.

“I think he's at a stage of his career where he could absolutely handle it.

“Ironically I think Daniel could put up a better performance in a Red Bull than he is now in an RB.

“He knows that car. It suits him. He's proven himself in it.

“Form is temporary, talent is permanent.

“Why wouldn't you want to close out your career at the best team?

“I do think he'd be a good fit for Max. He's mature and experienced, he wouldn't be phased by Max in the same way. He'd be prepared to play the team game.”