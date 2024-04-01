New reason hinted at which could take Alex Albon to Red Bull

Alex Albon reminded that grass isn't always greener amid Williams' impressive rebuild...

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Alex Albon's sponsorships from Thailand could be a key route into Red Bull next year, it has been suggested.

Albon is contracted to Williams until the end of 2025, team principal James Vowles recently insisted to warn off any interested parties.

Red Bull might have a free seat if Sergio Perez, or more shockingly Max Verstappen, leave while Mercedes must decide how to replace Lewis Hamilton.

The talented Albon would be a frontrunner any of the top teams.

L'Equipe's Fred Ferret said on the F1 Nation podcast before the Australian Grand Prix: "Are we going crazy?

"Remember at Red Bull, the big boss is Thai. Albon is driving for Thailand.

"It wouldn't be stupid to have a Thai driver alongside Verstappen, or whoever will be driving [for Red Bull] in 2025."

Chalerm Yoovidhya is the 51% shareholder at Red Bull from Thailand who recently offered public support to team principal Christian Horner.

But despite the clear link, Albon has been reminded that his current team are going places.

"You have to be patient," Ferret said about Albon.

"You know that Williams is rebuilding itself.

"Since James Vowles' arrival, his speech has said that they need to rebuild everything.

"They are an old, historic team but they need to rethink everything.

"He already said last year that maybe this year they would go back because they need to work on everything, like their steering wheel.

"They had problems with their pitstops. Okay, but they are re-learning everything.

"I think, at the end of the year, they will be a much more competitive team than they were five years ago with Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas.

"In two years, Vowles will have made the job.

"If [Albon] has to go to Red Bull? He has to go. But if not? He should stay because he is the core of the project."

