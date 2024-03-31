Fernando Alonso "gamble" to go to Mercedes? Aston Martin replacement tipped

Differing views on what Fernando Alonso should do in 2025 highlight his tough choice

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…

Fernando Alonso has been handed differing advice about whether to go to Mercedes, underlining the difficulty of his decision.

Aston Martin driver Alonso is widely reported to be on Toto Wolff's shortlist of drivers who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

Hamilton's decision to go to Ferrari next year has blown open the driver market and has created an interesting vacancy.

Alonso's Aston Martin currently use a power unit provided by Mercedes, who have been in a slump for over two years, but they have a bright future and a partnership with Honda which will begin in 2026.

The potential shown at Lawrence Stroll-owned Aston Martin means Alonso would not necessarily be at an advantage if he switches to the more historically successful Mercedes, he has been told.

Natalie Pinkham said on the F1 Nation podcast before the Australian Grand Prix: "He will be the one who knows the most. He's on the inside. He'll know if they are going in the right direction, for him.

"To leave Aston for Mercedes? I would say that's a gamble for Fernando.

"He's not guaranteed to do better at Mercedes than to stick around at Aston.

"And he's not always made the best decisions in his F1 career!"

Alonso has represented Minardi, Renault, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine and Aston Martin in his legendary Formula 1 career.

He won two F1 championships at Renault but a move to Ferrari was ill-fated.

Now 42 he is the oldest driver on the grid and has hinted at retirement, although some in the paddock claim that is a classic negotiation tactic to extract the best contract for 2025.

L'Equipe's Fred Ferret has advised him to take up the chance to go to Mercedes if it comes.

"Of course," he said. "They have the same engine.

"If you move, you always take the team who has the engine. They are building the engine!

"At Mercedes, the problem is not the engine. In the end, they will cope with their chassis. I hope so...

"My name is Fernando Alonso, I have moved six times in 20 years, so I can move a seventh time!"

The intriguing vacancy is at Red Bull.

Should they opt to dispense with Sergio Perez - or, incredibly, they lose Max Verstappen - then the most dominant car in F1 will require a new driver.

Alonso would then be in the mix for that chance, too.

Who could Aston Martin replace Alonso with?

"I would more bet on Carlos Sainz to go there, if Fernando goes to Red Bull," Ferret claimed.

Sainz has lost his Ferrari to Hamilton in 2025 and is without a seat at all next year.

