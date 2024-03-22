Max Verstappen admits to “messy” Australian GP practice, trailing Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen offers honest reaction to below-par Friday Practice at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Max Verstappen’s confession that his Friday at the F1 Australian Grand Prix was “messy” may give impetus to Charles Leclerc.

The Red Bull driver trailed Leclerc at top of the timesheets after the first two practice sessions in Melbourne.

Verstappen missed the first 25 minutes of FP2 due to floor damage, and was then 0.381 behind his Ferrari rival.

Friday in Australia was a rare chink in the armour of the dominant Verstappen since the F1 2024 season started.

He described his start to the third round of the season to Sky: "Unfortunately a little bit messy because of what happened in FP1.

“I went wide, damaged the floor and also the chassis. It took a little bit longer to fix that unfortunately so I lost about 20 minutes.

"I do think the turnaround was very quick, what we did as a team, so I more or less completed the programme still.

“Long run I would have liked maybe a few more laps but with missing 20 minutes, that’s how it goes.

"I think it was alright.”

Verstappen assessed his competition: “I think Ferrari is quick but I think from our side, there are also a few more things that we can fine tune.

“So nothing crazy, nothing worrying, I think we just need to fine tune a little bit the car."

Notably, Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz (returning to action from appendix surgery) was third fastest behind Verstappen.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was eighth.

Red Bull have completed two 1-2 finishes in the first two grands prix of the year, with Verstappen already on course for a fourth F1 championship in a row.

But Ferrari’s impressive Friday suggests he will, at least, have competition for pole position on Saturday from the famous Italian manufacturer, who were the only team aside from Red Bull to win a grand prix last year.

