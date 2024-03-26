‘Many team principals speaking with him’ - Charles Leclerc on in-demand Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc has revealed that “many team principals” are speaking to Ferrari F1 teammate Carlos Sainz about his services for 2025 and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton’s shock decision to quit Mercedes and join Ferrari next year has left Sainz unemployed and seeking a drive elsewhere on the grid.

Sainz has already been linked to the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and the soon-to-be Audi team but it remains to be seen where the Spaniard will end up.

Having returned from an appendectomy a fortnight ago to claim a sensational win the Australian Grand Prix, Sainz’s stock has been bolstered further.

While praising his teammate’s impressive performances, Leclerc let slip that Sainz has “many” admirers in the paddock.

“I think everybody knows Carlos’ worth in the paddock. He’s one of the highest-rated drivers in the paddock,” Leclerc said of Sainz.

“He’s been extremely strong every time he was in a Formula 1 car. And he has shown it multiple times. So I don’t think he’s underrated for that. I think everybody knows Carlos’ worth.

“And that’s why I’ve said many times that I’m not too worried about his future, because I’m sure that many, many team principals are… He doesn’t say it, but for sure they are speaking with him.

“And I’m sure he will have many opportunities and he’ll just have to make the best choice for his career.”

Christian Horner named Sainz as a candidate for a Red Bull seat in 2025 after his win in Melbourne.

Lando Norris, who partnered Sainz at McLaren for two seasons, believes anyone who underrates his former teammate is “silly”.

“I think Charles put it well, to be honest. There’s no reason anyone should think he’s underrated,” Norris said.

“I think for the people who know him, know what he’s capable of doing, know his effort level, his approach and dedication to wanting to be one of the best, exactly like he’s proved today and over the last couple of weeks.

“I’m sure you have plenty of drivers who probably wouldn’t have tried as hard and dedicated so much of their time and effort to trying to recover and get back in the race car. And I think that’s just one example of it. But for the people who know what he’s capable of doing, you would never ever say he’s underrated.

“I think, yeah, of course, results are always a bit of a point to show. And people on the outside just easily judge things from what you see on TV.

“But when you’ve worked with him, when you know what he’s capable of doing and when things click, they click very well. And he has performances like he does this weekend. And I would say he has all year. He’s proved to be, let’s say, a step up from maybe what he has been last year.

“So yeah, you’re silly if you underrate him.”