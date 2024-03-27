The stats behind Lewis Hamilton’s worst start to an F1 season

It’s been a miserable start for Lewis Hamilton in his final season with Mercedes.

With just eight points on the board, it’s statistically the worst start to a season in his illustrious F1 career.

It continues a lacklustre run of form which stretches back to Mexico last year.

Irrespective of his own results, Mercedes simply don’t have a great car, with George Russell’s best finish being fifth in Bahrain.

On the whole, it makes his decision to join Ferrari to be the correct one with the Scuderia returning to winning ways last time out in Australia.

How bad has 2024 been?

With just eight points, 2024 is clearly Hamilton’s worst start to a campaign.

2009 comes closest - if you convert the points system from back then (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1) to the modern day one.

After his title winning year, Hamilton started 2009 with just 14 points in the opening three rounds.

While he was disqualified from Australia, P7 in Malaysia and P6 in Bahrain were respective results in an underperforming McLaren.

Unsurprisingly, his next worst is 2022, scoring 28 points after three rounds.

Hamilton’s best to worst F1 seasons

Points taken from after three races. 2007-2009 have been converted to the modern day points system.