The stats behind Lewis Hamilton’s worst start to an F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has endured his worst start to an F1 season - but how does it compare?

It’s been a miserable start for Lewis Hamilton in his final season with Mercedes.

With just eight points on the board, it’s statistically the worst start to a season in his illustrious F1 career.

It continues a lacklustre run of form which stretches back to Mexico last year.

Irrespective of his own results, Mercedes simply don’t have a great car, with George Russell’s best finish being fifth in Bahrain.

On the whole, it makes his decision to join Ferrari to be the correct one with the Scuderia returning to winning ways last time out in Australia.

How bad has 2024 been?

With just eight points, 2024 is clearly Hamilton’s worst start to a campaign.

2009 comes closest - if you convert the points system from back then (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1) to the modern day one.

After his title winning year, Hamilton started 2009 with just 14 points in the opening three rounds.

While he was disqualified from Australia, P7 in Malaysia and P6 in Bahrain were respective results in an underperforming McLaren.

Unsurprisingly, his next worst is 2022, scoring 28 points after three rounds.

Hamilton’s best to worst F1 seasons

Points taken from after three races. 2007-2009 have been converted to the modern day points system.

SEASON

POINTS

2021

69

2015

68

2019

68

2020

63

2017

61

2007

51

2014

50

2011

47

2012

45

2018

45

2013

40

2016

39

2023

38

2008

35

2010

31

2022

28

2009

14

2024

8

Can Hamilton turn it around?

Judging by Mercedes’ form, it looks unlikely Hamilton will be returning to the podium any time soon.

Red Bull and Ferrari are a clear step ahead, while McLaren and Aston Martin have shown more promise.

Mercedes will no doubt add more development to the W15, giving Hamilton a better opportunity to leave the team on a high.

Plus, Hamilton’s personal form tends to improve as the season progresses, particularly as he’s 3-0 down in the teammate head-to-head in qualifying in 2024.

