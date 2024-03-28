Toto Wolff’s worrying admission over “fundamental issue” Mercedes “haven’t solved”

A worrying admission from Toto Wolff about Mercedes' struggles.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Toto Wolff has admitted that Mercedes have a “fundamental issue” which the team “haven’t solved” as they look to return to the front of F1.

Mercedes have endured a sluggish start to the 2024 F1 season, scoring just 26 points in the opening three races.

It equaled their worst start to a campaign since 2012, where they had just 26 points following the Chinese Grand Prix which Nico Rosberg won.

Much was expected from Mercedes in 2024 after they drastically re-designed their car.

The driver position was adjusted following a request from Lewis Hamilton, while the suspension and general architecture was adjusted.

Mercedes also reverted to a more conventional car concept, moving away from their aggressive ‘zero-pod’ look, but so far at least, it’s not worked out.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Wolff conceded that Mercedes ‘lost their way’ at the start of the new rules.

“I think we’ve lost our way in the beginning of ‘22 because all of our tools and systems gave us cars that were winning championships every single year but then the new regulations were very much around the ground effect - all the suction happens through the floor,” he said.

“We came out with a car that showed all the promises on the data and the wind tunnel, but it didn’t deliver. Since then we’ve changed everything.

“The layout, the suspension, the driver position, the gearboxes, but it seems the fundamental issue is at the core and we haven’t solved that.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Mercedes have started weekends strongly in 2024 before falling away in the race.

Wolff suggested Mercedes might need to “experiment” at every single race with their car setup in a bid to reach their performance ceiling. 

“I think we are coming to a point now where we need to experiment every single race, not only on Fridays because our performance seems to get worse throughout the weekend,” he added.

“We’re good on Friday, we’re good in some of the sessions on Saturday but the more grip we have the faster it goes the more we reach the performance ceiling of the car. Our data shows us it’s not the ceiling.”

