George Russell reacts to Sebastian Vettel links: “We’ll welcome anybody”

George Russell would welcome Sebastian Vettel as a potential F1 teammate after the four-time world champion failed to rule out a possible return.

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022 following two underwhelming years with Aston Martin.

Only recently he has returned to racing action, testing a Porsche Hypercar ahead of a possible Le Mans debut.

Vettel also revealed to Sky News that he’s had conversations with Toto Wolff, hinting at a possible F1 comeback.

"I've had conversations with him, not really about the seat. We did speak about the whole situation in short as well, Vettel said.

"But I did speak to others as well because I'm still keeping in touch every now and then. I have some projects and ideas together with F1. We'll see if they will turn out or not.”

Mercedes haven’t yet made a decision on who will replace Lewis Hamilton for 2025, with 12 drivers on the current grid out of contract.

Fernando Alonso is a candidate and would be seen as a like-for-like Hamilton replacement, while Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon are also seen as options.

Mercedes protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the wildcard choice with the Italian currently in F2.

Speaking in the FIA press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Russell reacted to Vettel’s comments that he could make a return.

“Sebastian's a great person and he's a four-time world champion and for sure his personality is missed on the grid and I think it's important that we have the best 20 drivers in the world all competing for race wins and championships.

“So, as I said before... I'm really happy and open to have anybody as my teammate, you know, whether it's world champion, whether it's a rookie, it doesn't change how I go about my business.

“And yeah, as I said, we'll welcome anybody.”