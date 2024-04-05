Toto Wolff hints Sebastian Vettel is on the list to replace Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff refuses to "discount" Sebastian Vettel from F1 comeback

Toto Wolff admits he “can never discount” Sebastian Vettel from the running to replace Lewis Hamilton.

The retired Vettel’s name has reappeared after he admitted a comeback to F1 depended “on the package” that he might be offered.

Mercedes have a vacancy to replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton in 2025.

“Sebastian is someone you can never discount,” Mercedes boss Wolff admitted at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

“His track record is phenomenal. Sometimes, maybe taking a break is also good to evaluate what is important for you to re-find your motivation.

"We haven't taken the decision yet. It's not something we plan to do in the next few weeks.

“The driver market is very dynamic. Some of the really good guys are about to sign for the other teams, and we want to continue to have these discussions.

"We have the options open. But it's much too early to commit to a driver either very young or experienced, don't want to say old.

“But the next few months will give us clues."

Vettel was asked by Sky if he was in the mix for a 2025 F1 return.

He answered: "Well, potentially I am because I haven't got a drive, but the question is, am I looking for one?

“I think it depends on the package."

Hamilton offered his view on friend and ex-title rival Vettel replacing him at Mercedes: "I would love for Seb to come back and I think it would be an amazing option for the team.

"German driver, multi-world championship winning driver, and someone who has amazing values who would continue to take the team forward. I'd love it if he came back.”

George Russell said about the identity of his next teammate: “Sebastian's a great person and he's a four-time world champion and for sure his personality is missed on the grid and I think it's important that we have the best 20 drivers in the world all competing for race wins and championships.

“So, as I said before... I'm really happy and open to have anybody as my teammate, you know, whether it's world champion, whether it's a rookie, it doesn't change how I go about my business."

Four-time F1 champion Vettel enjoyed his F1 glory years with Red Bull.

He then represented Ferrari and Aston Martin before a shock retirement in 2022.

But, still just 36 years old, Vettel is considering a racing return and could compete in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

