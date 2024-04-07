Lewis Hamilton reveals damage suspicions as he explains George Russell swap

Lewis Hamilton thinks he picked up damage to his Mercedes F1 car on the first lap in Japan.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he picked up possible damage to his Mercedes F1 car as he explained why he swapped positions with teammate George Russell.

The seven-time world champion, who is moving to Ferrari next year, endured a frustrating Japanese Grand Prix as he finished ninth and two places behind Russell.

Hamilton voluntarily gave up position to Russell in the early stages of Sunday’s race at Suzuka after coming over team radio to suggest a swap.

"I think I picked up a bit of damage at the beginning with Charles [Leclerc], he came around the outside,” Hamilton explained to Sky.

"I had huge understeer for the first stint. I couldn’t turn the car through any of the corners. That’s why I let George by.”

Hamilton implored midway through the race for his Mercedes team to “change the strategy” after a bold call to switch to hard tyres following a first-lap red flag failed to pay off.

Asked what could have been gained if Mercedes opted for a different strategy, Hamilton replied: “Nothing, I don’t think. I don’t know what the different strategy would have been.

“Whether it was the mediums to start with? But we still had two terrible hard tyres to run through. It was a real challenge today.

“The hard tyre was pretty bad. The medium tyre was much better.

"So yes, for sure, in hindsight, it looks like we should have had two medium tyres. But, in general, the car was pretty bad today.”

Hamilton was optimistic after a positive Friday practice in Japan, saying Mercedes had their “best session of the year", but he ended up downbeat after another topsy-turvy weekend.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals damage suspicions as he explains George Russell swap
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
34 mins ago
George Russell addresses Oscar Piastri contact: ‘I would’ve been more upset if…’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 locks up under braking. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 locks up under braking. Formula 1…
F1
News
41 mins ago
Carlos Sainz confesses next F1 move depends on rival drivers deciding first
3rd place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
3rd place Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Marc Marquez branded a “wolf” who is vying to match Valentino Rossi’s glory
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes justify F1 Japanese GP strategy after Lewis Hamilton radio query
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula…

Latest News

F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in Japan after early delay for big crash
Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan
Max Verstappen made it three wins from four in Japan
F1
News
1 hour ago
Cooldown room at F1 Japanese GP reacts to Daniel Ricciardo-Alex Albon crash
The podium (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, race winner; Carlos
The podium (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Japanese Grand Prix red-flagged after first lap Daniel Ricciardo-Alex Albon crash
Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crash at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crash at the start of the Japanese Grand…