‘A grave concern’ - Mercedes’ F1 2024 car correlation issues branded “very worrying”

Martin Brundle says Mercedes' ongoing F1 2024 car correlation issues are "very worrying".

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Mercedes’ ongoing correlation issues with their 2024 F1 car are “very worrying” and “a grave concern”, according to Martin Brundle.

The eight time constructors’ world champions endured another disappointing race at the Japanese Grand Prix as George Russell finished seventh, two places ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton in ninth.

Despite making wholesale concept changes for 2024 after a difficult couple of seasons, the W15 has been dogged by ongoing troubles, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitting that the team’s wind tunnel data is not correlating with on-track performance.

“They've got to understand this car and I think that's a grave concern for all of the people there," ex-F1 driver Brundle said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"There's a lot of very clever people, with a huge amount of resource, performance tools and budget. I'm not going to try and second guess what's wrong with it, or state what I think is wrong with it, because if they don't know, then I certainly don't know.

“They cannot get a handle on these ground-effect cars. This is the third season of these regulations. They turn up, they think they have aced it, a lot of positive noises, and then it still bounces a little bit with the porpoising.

"But their problem is, from time to time, the thing performs beautifully and they are really quite fast in phases. But, they can't seem to reproduce that session to session, let alone day to day, let alone Grand Prix to Grand Prix.

"This is the problem they have got - this knife edge of a car that sometimes looks like they have finally sorted it and more of the time they just can't understand it.

"When you've got that, when all of your tools and all your clever people don't correlate with the stopwatch and the performance of other cars on the track, and you can't seem to nail it down, then that's really frustrating and I would say very worrying.”

After four races Mercedes sit fourth in the constructors’ championship behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, and are already 107 points adrift of the reigning world champions. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
F1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen provides update after open-heart surgery
Heikki Kovalainen (FIN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day.-
Heikki Kovalainen (FIN). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian…
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘A grave concern’ - Mercedes’ F1 2024 car correlation issues branded “very worrying”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
RR
News
2 hours ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike, Superstock, Senior TT Top 20 revealed
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Two attractive options as Andrea Iannone is considered for a MotoGP switch
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Max Biaggi has an unexpected new job...
Max Biaggi
Max Biaggi

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Three names on shortlist but the clock is ticking on Ducati's big decision
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 ‘already rejected’ Yamaha - are Pramac up for grabs?
Valentino Rossi, Marco Bezzecchi, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
Valentino Rossi, Marco Bezzecchi, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Andrea Dovizioso shares update from hospital after worrying crash
Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso
WSBK
News
5 hours ago
Paul Denning on Toprak Razgatlioglu winning with BMW: “It was painful to watch”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race2, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race2, 24 March