Aston Martin insider shuts down notion Lance Stroll could quit F1

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa insists there is no reason that Lance Stroll would quit F1.

The Canadian’s F1 future has been the subject of speculation amid his ongoing struggle to match Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso.

Last year Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns Aston Martin, laughed off suggestions that he was considering quitting F1 in favour of a switch to tennis.

Speaking on the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Damon Hill indicated that he felt Carlos Sainz could still end up at Aston Martin, despite Alonso’s recent contract renewal.

“The idea that Carlos would displace Fernando, I’m not sure if he’s got the nerve to do that,” the 1996 F1 world champion joked.

“But anyway, I think that Pedro is the person to correct me on this one, but maybe Lance, if he decides to go and play tennis or something, two Spanish drivers would be a very strong team at Aston Martin.”

Hill was indeed corrected by de la Rosa, who argued: “Why should Lance not continue, Damon? I mean, there’s every reason to continue in the team with all the projects, and that’s the reason why Fernando decided to stay.

“So he’s had two incredible races in Jeddah and Australia where there was some parts of the race that he was faster than Fernando. He finished behind him. Well, in fact, in Australia, in front of him. So, I mean, come on.

“Why would you want to not continue racing if you can see what’s going on behind the scenes in the factory, with the new wind tunnel, with the people joining the team. We’re generating here an incredible team for the future.

“I think changes on the driver lineup are bad in Formula 1 if you have a strong lineup. I just believe that the way we should keep going is just by keeping our drivers because that’s the strongest team we can be.”

Stroll sits 10th in the drivers’ championship and has scored nine points across the opening four races, 15 points fewer than Alonso, who is eighth.