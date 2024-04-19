Pierre Gasly delivers “not acceptable” rant after difficult Chinese GP FP1

Pierre Gasly delivered an angry rant following a difficult first practice session at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Gasly finished bottom of the timesheets in the sole practice session ahead in Shanghai.

With it being a sprint weekend, teams have just 60 minutes to set up their cars ahead of the sprint shootout.

Even though parc ferme rules have been relaxed compared to previous sprint weekends, teams will have limited opportunity to make significant changes to their cars during the remainder of the weekend.

Gasly endured a difficult session, setting the 20th fastest time.

Compare that to teammate Esteban Ocon, who was running Alpine’s new upgrades, was seventh.

At the end of FP1, Gasly was clearly frustrated with his session.

“Guys, this is not acceptable,” Gasly said over the radio. “I haven’t learned anything! Absolutely nothing!”

His Alpine race engineer responded: “Sorry about that mate. We’ll have a look at these issues and try to get ready for Sprint qualy.”

After the session, Alpine confirmed that Gasly’s running was curtailed by an ERS issue.

In a statement, Alpine said: “Pierre’s FP1 session was compromised with an insulation issue with ERS on car 10.”