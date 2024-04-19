Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Chinese GP?

Teams continue to bring new parts to their F1 cars as they look to find more performance in the fifth round of the 2024 season at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Unsurprisingly given the geographical location of China, a number of teams have opted not to introduce any upgrades whatsoever.

Red Bull

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Mercedes

Halo: Performance - Flow Conditioning. Small flick added either side of the cockpit, behind the Halo. Generates small vortices, which help control the flow out of the cockpit, and in doing so improve flow to the rear wing assembly.

Ferrari

No upgrades submitted for this event.

McLaren

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Aston Martin

No upgrades submitted for this event.

Alpine

Floor body: Performance - Flow Conditioning. Revised diffuser letterbox in the diffuser sidewall. Revised flow around the rear corner improves flow control around the rear tyre.

Floor Fences: Performance - Local Load. Heavily revised inboard front floor fence geometry. Significant change from flow to front of the floor gives an increase in overall downforce.

Floor edge: Performance - Flow Conditioning. Revised floor edge wing. Different flow around the floor edge affecting performance further down the car.

Williams

Halo: Performance - Flow Conditioning, The geometry of the forward part of the HALO shroud is updated. The new geometry cleans-up the flow around the HALO and better controls the losses from the cockpit opening. This helps improve the flow to the rear wing and beam wing and gives a small increase in aerodynamic efficiency.

RB

Headrest. Performance - Flow Conditioning. The area of the headrest behind the driver's helmet has been reshaped. Airflow separation behind the driver's helmet is reduced, improving the flow quality downstream.

Sauber

No upgrades for this event.

Haas

Floor Fences. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Improved alignment of the front floor fences. The new layout improves floor extraction and works in combination with the new floor later edge, resulting in more downforce.

Floor Edge. Performance - Local Load. Re-alignment of the floor edge devices. This new geometry is designed to work in combination with the new front floor fences, with the aim to improve drivability.

Coke/Engine Cover. Performance - Drag reduction. Slimmer centre exit with larger cooling louvre layout. This configuration allows improved performance all over the cooling polar slope, as it reduces the lower energy flow impacting the rear end of the car.

Rear Corner. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Rear Corner devices incidence change. The incidence change on the rear corner elements improves the local flow features, resulting in an increase in local load.

Mirror. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Slimmer Mirror housing. The new design shrinks the frontal size of the Mirror and therefore reduces its wake, minimising the impact on the rear of the car.