Christian Horner disputes Sergio Perez's claim over quick resolution to F1 future

Christian Horner has provided an update on when Red Bull are likely to make a decision over their 2025 F1 driver line-up

(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR)…

Christian Horner has disputed Sergio Perez’s claim that his F1 future with Red Bull will be resolved imminently.

Red Bull have still yet to announce which driver will be partnering Max Verstappen for the 2025 F1 season.

After his strong start to the year, Perez is thought to be the front runner, while Red Bull are considering Carlos Sainz.

Helmut Marko confirmed ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix that Red Bull have held talks with Sainz but would be unwilling to “match” Audi’s “lucrative” offer.

On Thursday in Shanghai, Perez stated that he expects a “quick conversation” about his future and that it will be sorted in the next few weeks.

However, Horner has poured cold water on this claim on Friday in China.

"Not very [close to announcing], I am afraid," Horner said. "It is incredible that we are at race five and there's so much talk already about drivers for next year.

"We're in a situation where we're very happy with our two drivers, but don't need to make a decision until much later in the year.

"Max is on a long-term contract, and Checo is out of contract, but driving exceptionally well so far this season.”

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Horner made it clear that Red Bull “aren’t in a particular rush” to decide who Verstappen's teammate will be.

"Sergio of course would like to make an announcement tomorrow undoubtedly, but we as a team aren't in a particular rush,” he added.

"We're in a fortunate position where many drivers would obviously like to drive for the team, but we're happy with the pairing that we have.

"We just want to make sure that the level of consistency that Checo started the season is maintained and in due course, we will evaluate those options.

"But as I say, at this point in time, we're very happy with the line-up that we have, so there is no imminent rush to announce the full driver line-up for 2025."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
15 mins ago
Frustrated George Russell explains early qualifying elimination
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
22 mins ago
Jonathan Rea: ‘I really believe in everyone inside Yamaha, I trust it will come good’
Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
F1
News
46 mins ago
Max Verstappen ‘deserves’ fourth after surprise sprint qualifying struggles
Max Verstappen was off the pace in sprint qualifying
Max Verstappen was off the pace in sprint qualifying
F1
News
1 hour ago
Helmut Marko on Sebastian Vettel F1 comeback: “I think he wants it, if…”
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris “sad it’s not proper qualifying” after “all-or-nothing” lap
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates pole position in Sprint qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates pole position in Sprint qualifying…

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Ducati hit back at Yamaha over Bautista ciritisicm: ‘They have bigger problems’
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
MotoGP
Feature
1 hour ago
“Free market” as debate continues over Ducati satellite team saga
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner disputes Sergio Perez's claim over quick resolution to F1 future
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR)…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton joy as Mercedes F1 car “came alive” in wet sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…