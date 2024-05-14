Imola tipped to ‘shape the rest of the season’ as development race hots up

Could this weekend's race at Imola be a sign of what's to come during the rest of F1 2024?

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been tipped to “shape the rest of the 2024 season” as the F1 development race hots up.

After early signs pointed towards another season of Red Bull domination, Lando Norris’ victory over Max Verstappen in McLaren’s upgraded car in Miami has raised hopes that the reigning world champions can be challenged in 2024.

McLaren will have their full upgrade package on both cars at Imola, while Ferrari and Mercedes are also bringing significant updates to their respective challengers.

Red Bull will also introduce an updated version of their RB20 as they look to get back to winning ways in their quest to win back-to-back world championships for the third straight season.

“The threat of Red Bull is ever-present,” Tom Clarkson said on the F1 Nation podcast. “I remember Adrian Newey saying at the first race in Bahrain that the Red Bull is going to look very different at race seven.

“Well, we’re coming to race seven now. So they are bringing new parts to the Red Bull. What are they going to do? Well, we have to wait until first practice on Friday to find out.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

“I actually feel that this weekend is going to shape the rest of the 2024 season because Red Bull are bringing new bits, Ferrari are bringing new bits which they’ve already tested at Fiorano last week, McLaren of course have got the new bits and Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren is gonna have the full upgrades on his car.

“So how it plays out this weekend is going to give us a lot of clues as to how the rest of the season is going to play.”

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill added: “It is going to be fascinating to see how it plays out.

“Imola has got very high-speed corners but not a lot of big radius corners and there’s precious little in the way of very slow corners so slippery cars will be better there and cars with good change of direction.

“It doesn’t necessarily, I don’t think, need maximum downforce. You’ve got a relatively high average speed.

“I think Red Bull are going to be quick there but if they are bringing upgrades all I can say is I don’t know what those upgrades are going to do, none of us do at the moment, except you can pretty much assume it’s going to be better.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alex Rins: “Important to make a reset”
Alex Rins 2024 French MotoGP
Alex Rins 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Imola tipped to ‘shape the rest of the season’ as development race hots up
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco: ‘The DNA of the bike must change’
Johann Zarco, 2024 French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
UPDATED: Kazakhstan ready to replace Indian MotoGP?
French MotoGP, 2024
French MotoGP, 2024
F1
News
3h ago
Nico Rosberg’s advice to Toto Wolff over Lewis Hamilton replacement decision
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
The ‘two big candidates’ most at risk of losing their F1 seats identified
Logan Sargeant crashed out of his home race in Miami
Logan Sargeant crashed out of his home race in Miami
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘In a bad weekend, these points were really important’
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris’ first F1 win branded a “watershed moment” by world champion
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with the team. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo: ‘To leave when you still believe would be wrong’
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 French MotoGP