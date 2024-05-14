Nico Rosberg’s advice to Toto Wolff over Lewis Hamilton replacement decision

Nico Rosberg has urged Mercedes to take their time deciding on Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Nico Rosberg believes it is “too early” for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to determine whether Andrea Kimi Antonelli is ready to step up to F1.

Mercedes protege Antonelli is understood to be the Silver Arrows’ first-choice to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari in 2025.

The highly-rated 17-year-old Italian is competing in his first F2 season this year with Prema having skipped F3, but 2016 world champion Rosberg has urged Mercedes to take their time before making a final decision.

"Antonelli is definitely a superstar of the future but unfortunately timing-wise it's really too early for him, and especially too early for Toto to be able to make a decision on Antonelli," Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.

"He needs to wait until somewhat later in the year as we see how Antonelli does in F2 also, because he does need a really strong season in F2 to make it a possibility for him to go straight to Mercedes.

"Otherwise, if anything, some time at Williams or a team like that would make sense.”

Antonelli has recently tested F1 machinery with Mercedes
Antonelli has recently tested F1 machinery with Mercedes

At the Miami Grand Prix it emerged that an unknown team had lodged a request with the FIA for Antonelli to be granted a superlicence before he turns 18 in August.

This prompted rumours that Mercedes were looking to fast-track Antonelli into an F1 seat with customer team Williams - possibly as early as this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

But Williams team principal James Vowles denied that Logan Sargeant will be replaced at Imola.

Recent F1 tests with Mercedes have only added fuel to the speculation that Antonelli could get an early promotion.

Wolff has insisted that Mercedes did not request special dispensation for Antonelli from F1’s governing body.

"We haven’t asked for the dispensation,” Wolff told SiriusXM. “I think Kimi needs to concentrate on his F2 campaign and the testing he does with us, that’s the most important.

“[The testing] was good, but early days, there’s no real comparison.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alex Rins: “Important to make a reset”
Alex Rins 2024 French MotoGP
Alex Rins 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Imola tipped to ‘shape the rest of the season’ as development race hots up
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco: ‘The DNA of the bike must change’
Johann Zarco, 2024 French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
UPDATED: Kazakhstan ready to replace Indian MotoGP?
French MotoGP, 2024
French MotoGP, 2024
F1
News
3h ago
Nico Rosberg’s advice to Toto Wolff over Lewis Hamilton replacement decision
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
The ‘two big candidates’ most at risk of losing their F1 seats identified
Logan Sargeant crashed out of his home race in Miami
Logan Sargeant crashed out of his home race in Miami
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘In a bad weekend, these points were really important’
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris’ first F1 win branded a “watershed moment” by world champion
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with the team. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo: ‘To leave when you still believe would be wrong’
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 French MotoGP