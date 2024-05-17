Max Verstappen theory put forward to explain unusual error-strewn Friday at Imola

Red Bull’s diminishing advantage over the rest of the field is the reason Max Verstappen endured an unusual error-strewn Friday at Imola, according to Damon Hill.

Verstappen had a scrappy day on Friday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, setting the seventh fastest time.

While Verstappen showed flashes of pace, particularly in the first part of the laps, he consistently struggled during the middle sector.

His struggles culminated in a number of off-track moments into the gravel.

Verstappen reported his difficulties over team radio: “I don't know, man. It's so difficult, everything. This time suddenly the front grips up a lot, I almost spin.”

It appears that Red Bull’s lack of performance - relative to their high standards over the past two years - has carried over Miami.

While Verstappen would have won in Miami had it not been for the Safety Car, he was out-paced by Lando Norris once he lost track position.

Speaking after FP2, Hill believes Verstappen’s catalogue of off-track moments were potentially the result of the Dutchman needing to push more due to Red Bull’s rivals - Ferrari and McLaren - closing the gap.

“The other teams are catching up. That is definitely the case,” he said.

“The comfortable advantage that Max has enjoyed over the last couple of seasons… it is inevitable that people will close the gap. When you are uncomfortable with the pace, it is relative.

“If you’ve got a two or three tenths advantage over everyone, then you don’t have to push the car. Is that what we are seeing now? Is Max having to get more out of the car than he can, as a result of other people closing up?

“Actually are you starting to see the ultimate performance of the Red Bull, and they are scratching their heads to find more. Competition is definitely coming.”

Former W-Series driver Naomi Schiff questioned whether Red Bull’s troublesome day was a “hangover” from the last race.

“There have been a lot of complaints about grip, about feeling and understanding of the car,” she added.

“I wonder how much of it is just a bad day, or if it’s a hangover from Miami and the struggles they had there. Just to see Lando run away from Max with an eight-second gap… yes, there was talk of potential damage to the floor from hitting the bollard.

“Besides that, the pace was tight. I want to say that I hope, for them, that they figure it out for tomorrow. But it’s quite nice to see someone else at the front, for a change.”