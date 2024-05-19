Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes in “no man’s land” after “strong” Imola result

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes achieved the maximum result possible after finishing sixth at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

After starting eighth on the grid, Hamilton made a good start, getting past the RB of Yuki Tsunoda immediately.

Hamilton settled in behind Mercedes teammate George Russell, opting to extend his opening stint on the mediums.

The seven-time world champion’s pace was strong but a trip through the gravel trap cost him five seconds of race time.

Hamilton stopped and settled into seventh, before moving up one spot as Russell made a second stop amid concerns over his tyres.

Reflecting on the race at Imola, Hamilton explained that Mercedes are in “no man’s land” and finishing higher than sixth wasn’t possible.

“We got points, that’s a positive,” he said.

“We’re in the middle of no man’s land. But that’s a strong finish, in general, for us. I don’t think there was much more to get.”

Imola continues Mercedes’ tough start to the year, failing to register a top three finish in the opening seven rounds.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Mercedes have continued to add significant upgrades to the W15, but remain the fourth-fastest team.

Despite Mercedes’ poor form, Hamilton dismissed suggestions that it is “tough”.

“I don’t think it’s particularly tough,” he added. “It’s where we are.

“So you just have to do the best you can. And that was the best we could.”

P6 matches Hamilton’s best result of the 2024 F1 season - the same he achieved in Miami last time out.

Mercedes sit fourth in the constructors’ championship, 35 points ahead of Aston Martin behind.

Hamilton revealed earlier in the weekend that Mercedes will continue to add more updates to their car as they look to find sizeable improvements to close the gap to the top three teams.