Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes in “no man’s land” after “strong” Imola result

Lewis Hamilton reflects on a race in "no man's land" at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes achieved the maximum result possible after finishing sixth at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

After starting eighth on the grid, Hamilton made a good start, getting past the RB of Yuki Tsunoda immediately.

Hamilton settled in behind Mercedes teammate George Russell, opting to extend his opening stint on the mediums.

The seven-time world champion’s pace was strong but a trip through the gravel trap cost him five seconds of race time.

Hamilton stopped and settled into seventh, before moving up one spot as Russell made a second stop amid concerns over his tyres.

Reflecting on the race at Imola, Hamilton explained that Mercedes are in “no man’s land” and finishing higher than sixth wasn’t possible.

“We got points, that’s a positive,” he said.

“We’re in the middle of no man’s land. But that’s a strong finish, in general, for us. I don’t think there was much more to get.”

Imola continues Mercedes’ tough start to the year, failing to register a top three finish in the opening seven rounds.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Mercedes have continued to add significant upgrades to the W15, but remain the fourth-fastest team.

Despite Mercedes’ poor form, Hamilton dismissed suggestions that it is “tough”.

“I don’t think it’s particularly tough,” he added. “It’s where we are.

“So you just have to do the best you can. And that was the best we could.”

P6 matches Hamilton’s best result of the 2024 F1 season - the same he achieved in Miami last time out.

Mercedes sit fourth in the constructors’ championship, 35 points ahead of Aston Martin behind.

Hamilton revealed earlier in the weekend that Mercedes will continue to add more updates to their car as they look to find sizeable improvements to close the gap to the top three teams.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
‘Broken’ Max Verstappen left with back pain from bumpy Imola F1 track
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
30m ago
Explained: Would Lando Norris have caught Max Verstappen?
The podium (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, race winner; Charles Leclerc
The podium (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen …
F1
News
48m ago
Charles Leclerc: Red Bull and McLaren 'doing something weird’ to boost top speed
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20, 2nd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and 3rd place Charles
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20, 2nd place Lando…
IndyCar
Results
56m ago
IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Fast 12 Practice
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff explains why George Russell’s team order request was rejected at Imola
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbike Championship delivers medical update after Ryan Vickers’ crash
Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers
BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)
Jason O'Halloran, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race Three, 19th May
Jason O'Halloran, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race Three, 19th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell “not going to sulk” over losing P6 after Mercedes radio swap request
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton next at Imola with Ferrari after “clutching at straws” woe
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38…