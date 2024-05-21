Valtteri Bottas edges closer to Williams return: Announcement before Canada?

Is Valtteri Bottas returning to Williams in 2025?

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying
Valtteri Bottas could be set to make a sensational return to Williams alongside Alex Albon in 2025.

According to Speedcafe and Finnish publication VSabladet, Bottas has been heavily linked with a switch to Williams.

The Finn is thought to be available for 2025 with Audi/Sauber looking at alternative options to partner Nico Hulkenberg.

While he hasn’t scored a point so far this season, Bottas is 7-0 up against Zhou in the qualifying head-to-head.

Bottas has also been linked with Haas, potentially teaming up with Oliver Bearman, while Alpine could be an option if Esteban Ocon or Pierre Gasly decide to jump ship.

However, a return to Grove could be on the cards.

Bottas made his F1 debut with Williams in 2013, and scored his maiden podium with them 12 months later.

After four great years with them, he was chosen as Nico Rosberg’s replacement at Mercedes to race alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas’ remarkable return to Williams could be announced next month according to the aforementioned reports, as early as the Canadian Grand Prix.

The move would benefit both sides, giving Williams a dependable, quick, midfield driver.

In Bottas and Albon, Williams would have one of the better driver pairings on the grid in a very competitive midfield pack.

The 10-time race winner was pictured in the Williams motorhome during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

Addressing his visit to Williams at Imola, Bottas said: [It was] normal things, about life!

“Of course, when you’re on the free market, you want to check around what’s out there. It’s a pretty normal situation being [when] you’re on the free market.”

