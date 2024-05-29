Sebastian Vettel “repeatedly enquired” about Red Bull F1 return to replace Sergio Perez

Sebastian Vettel reportedly asked Red Bull about a possible return to replace Sergio Perez.

Sebastian Vettel (GER) leads a tribute run for Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,
Helmut Marko has revealed that Sebastian Vettel has “repeatedly enquired” about making a return to F1 with Red Bull.

Vettel bowed out of F1 at the end of 2022 following two lacklustre seasons with Aston Martin.

Even though he’s been out of the sport, Vettel has been linked with a possible return.

Audi was mooted as one option as they looked for a German driver, ultimately opting for Nico Hulkenberg.

However, the competitiveness of Audi - and the fact they don’t come into F1 until 2026 - was likely off-putting for Vettel.

But it seems like Vettel would have made a comeback if it was with Red Bull.

In an interview with  Formel1.de, Marko claimed that Vettel expressed interest in replacing Sergio Perez.

“[Vettel] has repeatedly enquired with us, but I don't think it would be pleasant for him to drive next to Max Verstappen,” Marko said.

"If I'm correctly informed, he seems to be moving towards Porsche and long-distance racing. I think that would be a very nice step for him."

Red Bull are likely to retain Perez, with numerous reports suggesting a deal could be announced within the next few weeks.

Perez has been with the team since 2021, acting as a solid support driver to Max Verstappen.

However, Red Bull will need to be wary given McLaren and Ferrari’s improved form in the early races of 2024.

Perez slipped to fifth in the drivers’ championship after his DNF at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel (GER). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day.-
Sebastian Vettel (GER). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese…

Since retiring, Vettel has made a number of F1 paddock appearances, most recently as Imola, leading the Ayrton Senna tributes.

Speaking to media including Crash.net at Imola, Vettel explained why he’s still content with his decision to retire.

“I miss great parts of it... But I don't wake up in the mornings missing those moments on the podium when people shout your name,” he added.

“I think I'm quite realistic about life and trying to take on new challenges. I'm content and there are a lot of things that I miss, but a lot of things that I don't miss. It was a tough call when I made it but, yeah, I was thinking about coming back and I know beforehand that I would. But in the end nothing has changed so I'm still very happy with my decision.”

