Shock at exclusion of in-form F1 driver in hunt to replace Sergio Perez

“I can’t understand why he isn’t part of the conversation for the second Red Bull seat"

The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by marshals after the race stopping start crash.
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by…

Surprise has been expressed at the exclusion of Yuki Tsunoda as a viable option to replace Sergio Perez.

Perez entered 2024 under severe pressure to keep hold of his coveted car for next season.

Although his form has been strong enough to fend off some contenders for his seat, such as Daniel Ricciardo, he endured a miserable Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

RB’s Tsunoda, meanwhile, is driving superbly but has never been majorly considered to replace Perez despite his team’s status as a Red Bull sister team.

“I can’t understand why he isn’t part of the conversation for the second Red Bull seat,” F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson said.

Fox Sports Mexico journalist Diego Mejia replied: “I don’t think he understands either, why his name isn’t even brought up as a possible driver for Red Bull in the future.

“He’s doing all the right things. He is beating a former Monaco winner.

“Daniel was, at one point, one of the top drivers in F1. He’s getting beaten by Yuki on a consistent basis now.

“Yuki’s head is in a good place. He’s not letting his temper flare as much as before.

“We’ve only seen one episode of that. Which was understandable, when he was asked to move over for Daniel at the first race in Bahrain.

“After that, he’s been on it. He’s really delivered.

“At some point, if he doesn’t find what he believes he deserves as a Red Bull driver, he’ll have to look elsewhere.

“This is a very good moment for him to look at that. He’s clearly [doing] the right things on track.”

Aston Martin have been named as a future option for Tsunoda due to their 2026 link to Honda, a Japanese powerhouse who may wish to have a Japanese driver.

The in-form Tsunoda has scored points in five of the past six grands prix.

He impressively qualified eighth in Monaco on the notoriously important Saturday.

Perez, meanwhile, cost Red Bull an estimated $3m with a serious crash in qualifying in Monaco.

Although he appears close to staying next year, Christian Horner has always stopped short of confirming Perez’s renewal when asked.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
26m ago
Explained: Cause of smoke from Marc Marquez’s bike after ‘what went wrong?’ query
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
44m ago
Photographer injured in F1 Monaco GP crash explains scary moment
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned from the circuit after the race stopping start
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned…
F1
News
44m ago
Daniel Ricciardo “protected” by Christian Horner as Helmut Marko “has lost power”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Mugello MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider perfect in his home race
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Le Mans
News
1h ago
How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024: Live stream for free
24 Hours of Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Latest News

RR
1h ago
Isle of Man TT: Superbike Race 1 - LIVE UPDATES!
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Mugello: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Italian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia untouchable as he dominates for Mugello win
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 Italian MotoGP