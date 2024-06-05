Potential Esteban Ocon replacement gets Alpine practice call-up

Jack Doohan will get a chance to impress Alpine when he takes part in opening practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Alpine junior and reserve driver Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon for the first hour-long practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday, marking his first FP1 outing of the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old Australian, who is the son of legendary motorcycle rider Mick, is among the contenders for a full-time seat with Alpine next season.

That comes after Alpine announced Ocon will depart the team upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the year, leaving a vacated seat alongside Pierre Gasly, who is expected to stay at the French squad.

Doohan, who finished third in last year’s Formula 2 championship, has previously driven for Alpine in four FP1 sessions, most recently at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Really excited to get out on track in Montréal for FP1,” Doohan said. “It will be my first time driving at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, which I am looking forward to.

“I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season. This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds.

“My focus will be on doing the best for the team and maximising the session for both drivers, looking at certain test items and understanding the new track surface.”

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has confirmed that Doohan and fellow junior Victor Martins are “very good” options for the team’s 2025 driver line-up.

“We want to take our time and we have very good drivers in our academy, with Jack and with Victor especially, and we have no stress,” Famin said.

“I think we really need to focus on improving the team, developing the team – this is the first priority.”