Explained: F1 confirms 2026 regulations

The new rules and regulations for the 2026 F1 season have been confirmed ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

How the 2026 F1 cars will look
The new rules for the 2026 F1 season have been officially confirmed by the FIA.

Centred around making the cars more “nimble”, the new technical regulations are targeting improved “raceability” and “closer racing”.

The new generation of cars will be 30kg lighter than their predecessors while running on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

In a bid to reduce the weight of the cars, the wheelbase is being reduced from 3600mm to 3400mm, while the width of the cars is dropping to 1900mm from 2000mm.

The width of the tyres have also been adjusted - the fronts reduced by 25mm; the rears by 30mm.

Overall, the changes to the rules will reduce the overall downforce of the cars by 30 per cent and drag by 55 per cent.

In theory, this should allow cars to follow each other and allow for better racing.

Other changes include a redesigned power unit with approximately 300 percent more battery power across internal combustion and electric power, whole active aero makes a return to “suit the energy management requirements of new power units”.

The FIA have confirmed that there will be new overtaking opportunities through “manual override mode” to give more electrical deployment when running behind a rival.

Further advancements have been made with regards to safety through stronger car structures and more rigorous testing.

Speaking of the new rules, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “These regulations mark a significant moment in the future of our sport as we look forward to a new generation of car and power unit that aims to give our fans closer and exciting racing.

“The new sustainably fuelled hybrid power unit presents a huge opportunity for the global automotive industry, the drop in fuel has the potential to be used by cars around the world and dramatically cut emissions. Its potential is one of the key reasons why we will have a record number of engine suppliers in Formula 1 in 2026.

“We enter this new regulatory cycle with the sport in the strongest position it has ever been, and I am confident that the work done by the FIA to create these regulations will further strengthen the position of the sport around the world.”

The new 2026 F1 cars
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Today, the FIA is defining a hugely exciting future for the pinnacle of motorsport with the launch of a comprehensive new set of regulations for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship and beyond.

“The Power Unit Regulations have already resulted in a record number of PU manufacturers committing to the sport. And now, in tandem with chassis regulations that provide for lighter, more agile cars featuring innovative aerodynamic solutions, we have created a set of regulations designed to not only improve racing but also to make the championship even more attractive to PU manufacturers, OEMs and existing competitors. 

“The key features of the 2026 F1 Regulations are advanced, sustainability technology and safety. Our aim, together with Formula 1, was to produce a car that was right for the future of the sport’s elite category. We believe we have achieved that goal.”

