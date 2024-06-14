Alpine reveal key trait they want in search for Esteban Ocon replacement

Alpine are seeking “professionalism” in the driver that will ultimately replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon for the 2025 F1 season.

In the wake of a collision with Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, Alpine announced that Ocon would be leaving the team at the end of the year after five seasons with the team.

Both Alpine and Ocon insisted that the crash with Gasly, who is expected to remain at the Anglo-French outfit in 2025, did not influence the decision to part ways.

Speaking at the Canadian Grand Prix, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin explained what the team are prioritising amid their search for a replacement.

While Famin insisted that the relationship between the two drivers does not necessarily matter, he stressed the importance of having drivers who are professional.

"I think the relationship doesn't matter. The professionalism matters. We need professional drivers," Famin told Sky Sports F1 in Montreal.

"They need to work together. It's part of the job to be able to work with his team-mate to get the best for the team.”

Famin confirmed that Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan is in the running for a full-time seat next year, but said the 21-year-old Australian is not the only candidate.

“He’s an option for sure. Jack is an option,” Famin explained.

"We are preparing him, he has been testing for a long time. He has quite a heavy testing programme and we're happy with that, and let's see how he develops.

“He is one possibility, among others, but he is a possibility for sure.”

Other drivers to be linked with the vacant Alpine seat include Sauber pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, is also considered a potential replacement for Ocon.

However, the son of legendary seven-time F1 world champion Michael is viewed as an outsider at this stage.

Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant are all yet to secure seats for next season.